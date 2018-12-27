PDP ‘not an option’ in 2019 presidential election–Oshiomhole

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman All Progressives Congress(APC) has expressed optimism that his party will win the 2019 presidential election convincingly.

Oshiomhole, who spoke on Thursday with State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) is not an option.

According to him, Nigerians are not ready to vote for PDP again.

“PDP is just not an option; particularly when their candidate is not a new face; there is no basis for benefit of the doubt.

“You can give benefit of the doubt to a stranger not to someone who was at the heart; perhaps one of most powerful vice presidents we have ever had.

“So, I am clear that Nigerians will not have any basis to give PDP the benefit of the doubt.”

He said that PDP wanted to be in power for 60 years but were driven out after 16 years.

According to him, no employer will recall an employee whose job was terminated due to gross misconduct and abuse of office.

The APC national chairman recalled that Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman, apologised to Nigerians but Nigerians did not accept the apology.

” I have not heard anybody say they have accepted the apology. People that have robbed you; they don’t apologise and say allow me back to your store room; you don’t do that.

“We are certain that even as we cannot talk of any perfect situation, nothing can make Nigerians get so confused as to think that those who mismanaged yesterday and those who were at the heart of that mismanagement can be entrusted with providing leadership for tomorrow.

“I do not think that is a question at all. PDP is out of this calculation as far as I am concerned.”

He said that all was set for the inauguration of the party’s campaign on Friday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State in the South South region.

According to him, it will the president’s first rally taking place in the South South which is very significant.

Oshiomhole said that from all the feelers on ground, the people of Uyo and Akwa Ibom State in general are anxious to receive Mr President and to hear his message.

“We are all in good mood,” he said.(NAN)