PDP members in Kiagbodo pass Vote Of Confidence on Isa Clark

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) faithful in Ngbilebiri 2, Ward 8 of Kiagbodo in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State have thrown their weight behind the leadership of Isa Clark just as they passed a vote of confidence on him.

Rising from a ward meeting held in Kiagbodo, the PDP Ward 8 Chairman, Idowu Emevor, hinted that those against the leadership of Clark are mischief makers, noting that his transparent leadership was commendable.

Emevor urged the dissidents to embrace peace and dialogue if they had any genuine grouse.

On their part, the leader of Burutu legislative arm and councillor for Ward 13, Hon. Joseph Fuludu Alubeze, and Hon Paul Oruma of Ward 14 respectively, said, “The allegation of dictatorial leadership made against Isa Clark has no basis because his emergence as a PDP chieftain in Burutu LGA and the stratified number one leader of Ward 8 has removed imposition of party candidates which has been the practice in Kiagbodo in the past,

The councillors stressed that the action of the disgruntled persons were geared at working against PDP in the ward and strongly advised them to retrace their steps in the interest of the party and the coming general elections.

The community chairman, Mr Jones Obulu, described Clark as a visionary and people oriented in his approach to leadership.

Meanwhile, Linda Clark, who spoke on behalf of women in the area, has called on a former Chairman of Burutu Local Government Council, Hon. Ebikeme Clark, to publicly apologize to old women and widows in the area for failing to fulfil his promise to them while in office.

According to her, he asked old women and widows to open bank accounts with a promise to pay them N10, 000 monthly, but didn’t fulfil the promise.

“Today all those people are jobless and cannot cater for themselves and their families. Consequently, Hon. Ebikeme Clark has no moral justification to take over the leadership position of Isa Clark.”