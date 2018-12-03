PDP has no chance over APC in S-South —Sen Alimikhena

By Elizabeth Uwandu

BENIN CITY—DEPUTY Chief Whip of the senate and the Senator representing Edo North senatorial district of Edo State, Francis Alimekhena has expressed confidence that the All Progressive Congress (APC) will defeat the People’s Democratic Party PDP in the forth coming general elections, saying that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar will taste defeat in the hands of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, “the fact that Atiku was called from reserve seat to come on board is a display of shortage and incompetent human resource within the PDP who cannot come clean to face President Buhari in an election”.

Speaking at a meeting of APC leaders in Weppa Wanno, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo state, the senator noted that the PDP were recruiting retired members to seek election asserting that “the victory of APC is irreversible and Nigeria will be better for it. Nigerians may starve to death if PDP is allowed to rule us again but we will not allow them”.

The Edo North Senator maintained that his achievement for three years as a senator cannot be compared with Abubakar Momoh of the PDP who was in the National Assembly for eight years without any physical project to show.

He said: “So I want our party members and leaders to be focused because victory is sweet when it is won collectively. We cannot make it as a divided house. Let us keep our individual differences aside and focus on our common enemy which is the PDP. Vote for me for Senate and vote for Kingsley Ugabi for House of Assembly. It behoves on all of us as Weppa Wanno clan to return Kingsley Ugabi for a second term to the House of Assembly to enable him attract more development and employment for our youths. ”

“All ongoing or newly awarded Edo North project from the NDDC must be completed. I am not a sleeping senator I am vocal, active and resulted oriented. The Edo North development project has been evenly distributed and every community will have their share of development as we continue in the forth coming budget. APC have brought succour to the people of Edo State and we are not in doubt that PDP will suffer the greatest defeat in all the South South States particularly Edo State because charity begins at home” he added.