PDP hails Emmanuel’s handling of Akpabio Int’l stadium for APC campaign

By Chioma Onuegbu

UYO — AKWA Ibom State chapter of the People Democratic Party, PDP, has commended the state governor, Udom Emmanuel for his demonstration of sense of maturity and statesmanship over the use of the Godswil International Stadium for the presidential campaign of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The party in a statement by Director-General Divine Mandate Campaign Organisation, and a former military governor of the state, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, said Akwa Ibom people remain grateful to God for the humane leadership provided by the governor.

The statement reads: “It is with a comical amusement that we recount the theatrics of the APC over the use of the Nest of Champions for their Presidential Campaign flag-off.”

The many comedy skits staged by the opposition only goes to show an unprecedented sense of desperation anchored on an obviously selfish agenda.

“We wish to state unequivocally that the PDP and indeed the good people of Akwa Ibom State are united in a common determination not to mortgage the soul of state for pittance.

“The decision of the Akwa Ibom State government to grant the use of the Nest of Champions stadium for the APC presidential campaign Flag-off after an initial concerns over the potential damage to the facility and the humongous repair cost the state government will incur after the event is a clear indication that the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel respects constitutional offices especially the office of the President.

“It is also worthy to note that the decision is a clear indication of the huge sense of maturity and exemplary statesmanship by the Governor. This action is more profane if you consider that some of the key protagonists of APC today while in power, had several times displayed a clear lack of tact and class.”

According to the statement, the PDP recalled that, one incident that most Akwa Ibom people would not forget in a hurry is the deliberate denial of Obong Victor Attah of the use of the facilities of the Ibom Hotels and Resort for events of his 70th birthday.

The party added that history offered the state an opportunity to right the wrong when the current government of Akwa Ibom state not only approved the use of the facility for the former governor’s 80th Birthday but also bank-rolled the events.

“At the national level, we are all living witnesses to the blatant refusal by the management of the Eagle Square in Abuja to grant a former PDP Presidential aspirant the use of the facility despite having made the requisite rental payments.

“On the contrast, it is on record that the Akwa Ibom State Government has at several instances granted APC the use of Uyo Township Stadium even when it wasn’t the most convenient thing to do. In September 2018, the State Government approved for the APC to use the Uyo Township Stadium less than 24hours before and after events of the State’s 31st anniversary which took place at the same venue.

“These are no signs of weakness but evidence of a sound and matured leadership by the governor. The opposition can continue to sound the drumbeats of violence. The opposition can continue to dream of criminality but the people of Akwa Ibom State will remain united in one voice and one accord to maintain the peace and prosperity the state has enjoyed in the last three and half years.

“Only recently the Ooni of Ife decorated Mr. Udom Emmanuel as the Overall Best Performing Governor in 2018 at a prestigious event in Lagos. Not too long ago, the Emir of Kano led a team of high calibre investors to the state seeking to invest in the energy sector.

“Despite the many provocations, insults and abuses, Our governor has remained undaunted in his quest for peace and prosperity in the state. Recall the recent comedy skit scripted and acted at the Victor Attah International Airport during the visit of the President’s wife by motley crew that seem to have forgotten that the sirens had stopped blaring in front of them over three years ago.

“This act of indiscretion led to a security and protocol breach which was widely condemned by the international community. It is also a clear indication of the Governor’s amiable and peace-loving disposition which is deeply rooted in his focus and determination not to be distracted by the antics of a few selfish individuals,” the statement added.