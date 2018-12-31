PDP does not have alliance with any political party in Delta — Okowa

ByPerez Brisibe

UGHELLI —GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has emphasized that Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was not in any alliance with other political parties in the state ahead of the 2019 general election.

The governor made the disclosure, weekend, during the inauguration of the PDP Ughelli North Ward and Local Government Area Campaign Committee held at Oteri in Ughelli.

The 27-man committee for the council, which is headed by Terry Noah has the Ughelli North council chairman, Godwin Adode, as secretary while Emmanuel Omadevuae is to serve as coordinator.

Obasanjo : Don’t take APC serious on its 2023 promise of Igbo presidency

Addressing members of the party at the event, Okowa, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mr Ovie Agas, denied reports that the party in the state was in alliance with Social Democratic Party, SDP, for the position of House of Representatives for Ughelli North, Ughelli and Udu federal constituency.

He said: “I want to reiterate this and sound it clear for everyone to hear. We are loyal members of the PDP in the state and at the federal level and have only one candidate for the Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu House of Representatives position in the person of Samuel Mariere.

“At no time did we enter into alliance with any candidate from any other political party.”

Tasking members of the committee to take their campaigns to their wards and units, PDP chairman in Ughelli North, Lawrence Agbatutu, who inaugurated the committee, said: “We are anchoring our campaign on a unit based campaign to sensitise our people on the need to vote for the PDP in the 2019 elections and work starts immediately.”