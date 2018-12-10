PDP condemns EFCC invasion of Atiku’s sons’ residence

…says it’s dirty politics

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organization, PPCO, has condemned the alleged invasion of the residence of two sons of its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Aliyu and Mustapha by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, describing the development as dirty politics.

In a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, Director, Media and Publicity of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, the party said the invasion of Aliyu and Mustapha Abubakar’s home, “even in their absence, allegedly in search of imaginary cache of foreign currency, has further exposed how depraved the Presidency has descended in the desperate plot to harm, traumatize and malign the character of our Presidential candidate and his family, having realized that Nigerians have aligned behind him as the next President of our country.”

The statement continued in parts : “It is indeed appalling that the Presidency can now go as low as engaging in wicked politics of chasing after family members of a Presidential candidate, who are neither government officials, government contractors nor involved in any underhand dealings, but young students pursuing their legitimate personal educational careers without ill will to anybody.

“The PPCO completely rejects the wicked politics that the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Presidency are importing into our polity.

“Only last month, a special security squad of army, police and paramilitary agencies was unleashed to physically harass our Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at the Abuja airport, upon his return from Dubai

“Similarly, last week, all transactions in bank accounts belonging to PDP Vice Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, his wife, his family members and their businesses were stopped by agencies of the Presidency on account of imaginary investigation.

“Nigerians are already aware of how opposition leaders and others perceived to be averse to the President Buhari’s re-election bid, on account of his woeful performance in office, are being blackmailed and framed up with spurious charges.

“President Buhari should note that, as an opposition Presidential candidate from 2003 to 2015, none of his children or family members were in anyway attacked or victimized by the government in power. He should stop importing such vicious underhand tactics into our political hemisphere.”