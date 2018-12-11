PDP already lost 2019 Polls, now churning out fake news

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has accused the country’s main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party PDP of resorting to churning out fake news having realized that it had already lost the 2019 general elections.

The APC was reacting to an uncited report in the social media which it said was sponsored by the PDP to pitch the wife of the president, Aisha Buhari against the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

In the statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the National Chairman, Simon Ebegbulem, the party said its “attention has been drawn to the malicious and misleading statement credited to the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole against the person of the First Lady Hajia Aisha Buhari, in the social media”.

APC said past attempts by the PDP to drive a wedge among party leaders proved futile, hence the current resort to generating fake news.

“We want to state that it is the handiwork of mischief makers. At no fora did the National Chairman made such uncomplimentary remarks against the person of the First Lady.

“This is part of the fake news from the pit of hell being propagated by highly unscrupulous elements of the PDP and their cohorts, knowing fully well that they have lost the forthcoming general elections.

“Unfortunately for the PDP, all their efforts to cause disaffection among members of the ruling party have failed. As we speak, both the first lady, the National Chairman of the APC and other leaders of our party enjoy cordial relationship and working in unison to ensure that the PDP looters do not return to power.

“We urge the highly discerning people of our great country to disregard the misleading comment currently on the social media as it is not only fake but equally untrue.

“The tiger cannot change its spots, as the saying goes. PDP has chosen to remain the lying party it has always been”, the party added.