Pastor accused of defiling 12-yr-old twin girls

By Jane Echewodo

A 54-year-old pastor, Michael Olise, was yesterday remanded in Kirikiri Prison by an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defiling 12-year-old twin girls (names withheld).

Pastor Olise, who is a friend to the father of the twin girls, is facing a two count charge bordering on child defilement before Magistrate Mrs Bola Osunsanmi preferred against him by the Police.

The defendant is said to be a pastor at a church, Anointing Chosen Vessel, Governor’s Road, Ikotun, Lagos.

The prosecuting police officer, Raphael Dony, told the court that the offence was committed in November at 2 Okanlawon Street, Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos.

In the first count, Pastor Olise was alleged to have unlawfully defiled the first twin girl on November 15 at about 1500 hrs and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

In the second count, Pastor Olise was alleged to have sometime in November between 1000 hrs and 1600 hrs unlawfully and sexually assaulted the second twin girl by fingering her private part and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

According to information before the court, the defendant retained a room in the house where the twin girls lived with their parents where he allegedly defiled the girls in turn.

Pastor Olise was said to have carried out the dastardly act when the mother of the survivors travelled out of the country on a business trip while the father was at work.

He was said to have taken an excuse to go back home from the place where he works with his friend.

It was said that the father noticed a change in the way the girls walked and on being questioned, they narrated what the defendant did to them to their father.

The father, it was said reported the matter to the police station in Okota

After the charge was read, Magistrate Osunsanmi did not take the plea of the defendant.

She ordered Pastor Olise to be remanded in Kirikiri prison and adjourned the matter till January 23.