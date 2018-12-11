Party Chairmen protest during signing of peace accord, allege deceit

2019: Atiku, Duke, Ezekwesili shun signing of peace accord

…I wasn’t invited – Atiku

…Abubakar apologises to aggrieved party Chairmen

…You should honour what you signed-Gowon

…INEC, Security should maintain neutrality – EU

Uphold national interest first, Buhari tells INEC

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Joseph Erunke & Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – FORMER Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of Social Democratic Party, SDP, Mr. Donald Duke and that of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili on Tuesday boycotted the signing of peace accord by Presidential candidate’s and their political parties in Abuja.

The ceremony attended by members of the diplomatic corps, international community, religious and traditional rulers, was organised by National Peace Committee for the 91 Chairmen of the registered political parties and the 73 Presidential candidates participating in the next year’s election.

While the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said that he stayed away from the event because he was not invited, there was no information from the SDP Presidential candidate, Donald Duke, the ACPN candidate, Dr. Ezekwesili and some other Presidential candidates on why they were absent.

However, there was a protest by some political parties’ Chairmen, who claimed that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, was given undue advantage at the ceremony.

The aggrieved party Chairmen wondered why President Muhammadu Buhari who is the APC candidate in the 2019 election should be given preferential treatment and also why the APC Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was allowed to have a group photograph with the committee members excluding other Chairmen.

The protest drew the attention of the Chairman of the National Peace Committee and former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, retd, who apologized to the aggrieved Chairmen and their Presidential candidates for any lapses recorded.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>JUST IN: President <a href=”https://twitter.com/MBuhari?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@MBuhari</a> signs the Peace Accord, an undertaking by all the presidential candidates to ensure peaceful and rancor free campaigns before, during and after the 2019 general elections. <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/NigeriaDecides?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#NigeriaDecides</a> <a href=”https://t.co/ITwx1tojcR”>pic.twitter.com/ITwx1tojcR</a></p>— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) <a href=”https://twitter.com/BashirAhmaad/status/1072521066805911553?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>December 11, 2018</a></blockquote>

<script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Earlier in his remarks, General Abubakar, underscored the essence of peace towards ensuring credible polls. He thanked President Buhari for his commitment to ensuring peace and credible election as well as being present to sign the peace agreement and advised him to lead by example.

He however, noted that currently, security should be a source of worry to everyone, especially the leaders, and cautions that their acts of commission or omission could make matters worse.

He urged them to temper their utterances and action with responsibility and patriotism.

“We have now entered the electioneering period, proper keeping of peace becomes the overriding objectives. The election itself will not hold in the absence of peaceful atmosphere. Disharmony among political parties hinders all peaceful efforts,” he said.

The former head of state condemned the subtle incitement coming from some religious houses, saying that they do not portend well for the country.

He appealed to all participants to endeavor to stick to the contents of the peace pact they signed, and to INEC to carry out its mandate as expected of it.

Abubakar, said the candidates have the capacity to make or mar the process, urging that they watch their utterances and conduct ahead of 2019 elections and beyond.

He added that mere signing of the document will not achieve anything except all concerns accept to work by the rules.

Also speaking, the keynote speaker and former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, retd, urged that the peace accord should be seen as development for our country.

He noted that some Nigerians have criticized the number of political parties in the country and even cited examples with Europe and the United States of America that political parties were reduced to two main parties, stressing that the people also refused to realize that there were other smaller parties in those countries whose interests were not to contest elections at the highest level.

According to him, the more the platform, the more people of all generation find opportunity to participate in the process.

Gowon, who spoke on the theme, ‘Trust and Democracy’, said that it was multifaceted and covers every areas of lives and permeates every aspect of the society, adding that it was on the shoulder of the political class that the duty and responsibility of managing the society rest.

He charged leaders not to betray their role in properly managing the resources of the country.

“The beauty of democracy is that it avails citizens the right to have a say in how they are governed; this right is abridged by the most brutal dictators in the word democracy despite persuasion and the use of force.

“Military incursion into our politics has led to misery and underdevelopment of our richly endowed nation and contributed to defective democracy. All hope is not lost for the enthronement of true democracy in the country, which is why we must commend the NPC in sensitizing everyone that elections are not do or die contests. We should encourage them to consolidate on the successes of 2015, so that we can have even better polls in 2019.

“There are better issues of development than pursuing agenda of violence and hate speech. Promotion of ethnic and religious or mutual suspicion will not make us see the best in us, and will defeat the essence of democracy.

“There will be no benefit to allow the negatives override the positives in us. All those who aspire to lead the people should be acceptable and be seen to be acceptable to the people. That has worked and continues to work in good societies.

“I commend the political an parties and candidates here for showing commitment and putting the nation above political differences.

Nigeria must win, and the nation will lose if we set aside the gains of this conference.

“I’m hopeful you will honour the pledge of ensuring our elections are free of violence. Your conduct will determine how the game is played and I plead with you to ensure your supporters play by the rules.”

He also said that hate speeches and promotion of sectional and ethnic interest will do the country no good.

President Buhari in his remarks said building on trust in any election was the collective responsibility of all citizens in the country.

He challenged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to put Nigeria first on its agenda in organising free, fair and credible election next year.

The President, who said elections in Nigeria have in the past been marred by violence perpetrated by political leaders and the followers, explained that without trust, the country cannot strive on its quest for achieving any meaningful growth and development.

He said, “We are gathered here today to perform a very important part of our quest for peaceful political process. We are here to install trust into various contestants.

“Given the central role that governance plays in our nation state, it is clear that without trust our society cannot thrive or develop.”

He said the building of trust is collective duty of all citizens.

“Today, our primary concern is to sign into law, norms, guidelines that will guide the conduct of our national election.

President Buhari noted that as part of democratic practice, methods of electing leaders have been difficult for people because Nigeria has not had a long tradition of democracy and because of so many changes in the system that have made it difficult for the people to “imbibe the principles of democracy, such as tolerance, sacrifice and commitment for our country.”

According, “The conduct of our elections have been consistently marred by violence caused by the behaviours of most sections of the political class and their supporter, but there are encouraging signs that we are learning to embrace the responsibilities expected of us.

“We are here to commit ourselves, as key actors in the political process; party leaders and presidential candidates, to peaceful and credible conduct of the process.

“We, the candidates pledge to uphold the highest standard of conducts and encourage our teeming supporters to do same.

“I wish to call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all arms of security agencies to put the nation first in their conduct. The world is watching us and the task of building or institutionalising trust in our political system and institution is fundamental to the growth and development of our country.”

In his goodwill message, Former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Mohammed Uwais canvassed for concerted efforts by all stakeholders towards ensuring peaceful elections come 2019.

Head of EU delegation to Nigeria, Ketil Karlsen, recalled that Nigeria set an example for Africa and the world in 2015.

“We welcome steps taken so far towards 2019 and we continue to support free and fair polls. We urge all to avoid hate speech, violence and vote buying and say yes to peace, inclusiveness, gender equality and access for disabled persons. We again stress our impartiality as we do not support any particular party or candidate, but support for institutions responsible for carrying out the appropriate mandate.”

Why I shunned peace accord- Atiku

The PDP Presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who was expected to join President Buhari, candidate of the ruling APC, while speaking through his media aide, Paul Ibe, said he got no invitation to attend the event, adding that as a result, he chose not to attend.

“I can authoritatively inform you that His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar did not receive a letter of invitation to attend the event and that is why he did not go there, ” Mr. Ibe told our correspondent on behalf of his principal.

But in an interview on the allegation that Atiku was not invited, Gen. Abubakar said every Presidential candidates and their Chairmen were invited.

He said, “You have seen the number of parties that have been invited. He will answer for himself but speaking for the National peace committee, everybody was invited. What reasons do we have not to invite somebody? This accord was for all political parties to sign to be of good will and good behaviour during elections.”

On whether the PDP’s Presidential candidate absence would weaken the accord, he said, “How will it? One candiate? I don’t think it will weaken the accord.”

Also asked whether he was worried that Atiku , Ezekwesili, Duke were not at the peace accord thereby presenting the event as being monopolized by the President in power, he said, “Are you accusing the peace committee of working for the president?

“So if you are not accusing us as far as we are concerned every party was invited and you can see the number of people that came.”

On whether there is room for those that did not attend to come and sign, he said, “Of course, they are open to come and sign the peace accord. What surprises me is that when we had the conference with the political parties he came out to come out and agree on this agenda, the parties agreed and it was the recommendation that the peace committee has taken.”

Other notable personalities present were Vice Chairman of the National Peace Committee and former Chief of General Staff, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe; Chairman of Vanguard Media, Mr. Sam Amuka, United Nations Secretary-General Special Representative in West Africa and the Sahel, Mohammed Ibn Chambas; Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakub; National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole; Interior Minister, Abdulrahman Dambazau; the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar 111; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; former Chief Justice of the Federation, Mohammed Uwais; Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States, Chairman Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote among others.

The candidates agreed to: “To run issue-based campaigns at national, state and local government levels. In, this, we pledge to refrain from campaigns that will involve religious incitements, ethnic or tribal profiling, both by ourselves and by all agents in our names.

“To refrain from making or causing to make in our names and that of our party, any public statements, pronouncements, declarations or speeches that have the capacity to incite any form of violence, before, during and after the elections;

“To commit ourselves and political parties to the monitoring of the adherence to this Accord by a National Peace Committee made up of respected statesmen and women, traditional and religious leaders

“To support all institutions of government including INEC and the security agencies to act and be seen to act with impartially.

To forcefully and publicly speak out against provocative utterances a d oppose all acts of electoral violence whether perpetuated by our supporters and/or opponents.