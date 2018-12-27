Para badminton body seeks support ahead of 2019

Samuel Ekeoma, the National Coordinator of Para Badminton on Thursday solicited the assistance of government and corporate bodies for the body ahead of sporting activities for 2019.



Ekeoma told the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) in Lagos that such support would enable the body to enhance its athletes in the coming year.

The coordinator said its athletes represented the country well at international competitions in the outgoing year, adding that getting more support would increase their participation at the international level in 2019.

“This outgoing year is indeed a challenging year for para badminton athletes in the country, but despite all, our athletes were able to rise above the challenge.

“2019 is around the corner and we need more support from the government and private organisations to forge ahead and get our athletes ready for international engagements.

“Para badminton brought glory to the country in 2018 and we want to do more in 2019.

“We thank those that supported us in 2018 and urge them not to relent in their support,” he said.

Para badminton athletes won eight gold, eight silver and three bronze medals from two international Para Badminton competitions held in Uganda, this year.

Ekeoma added that efforts would be put in place to attract more physically-challenged persons to the sport by working hand-in-hand with the Badminton Federation of Nigeria.

He said that more grassroot competitions would be organised across the country to aid talent discovery in the sport. (NAN)