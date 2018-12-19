Paga founder, co-founder selected as Endeavor Entrepreneurs

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Tayo Oviosu, CEO & Founder of Paga, and Jay Alabraba, Co-Founder and Director of Business Development, have been selected as Endeavor Entrepreneurs. Endeavor now supports 1,793 entrepreneurs leading 1,124 companies in 33 markets around the world.

Micro pension scheme will enhance financial inclusion – IEI boss

Endeavor Entrepreneurs have a significant track record of impact, creating 1.5 million jobs and generating $15 billion in revenue in 2018 alone, and helping to build sustainable growth models in their home countries.

Endeavor selects entrepreneurs using a mix of criteria relating to candidates and their companies, including their commitment to advancing an ecosystem of entrepreneurship.

As Endeavor Entrepreneurs, the two Paga top executives will gain access to thousands of mentors including investors, serial entrepreneurs, and professionals who are proven business leaders in a range of growth markets and industries. They will also gain access to customized products & services that will be helpful to Paga on the journey to scale, across the company’s capital raising, talent management, market entry, and business expansion needs.

According to Eloho Omame, Managing Director of Endeavor Nigeria, “We are proud to welcome Tayo and Jay into Endeavor’s global network and look forward to working with them.

“They join a select group of very inspiring founders, leading some of the most innovative companies in the world. “We are looking for high impact Entrepreneurs – we refer to them as ‘Big Bubbles’ – that combine bold ambition, business track record, scale potential and critically, a give-back mindset that will benefit the next generation of entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

“Our goal is to help Endeavor Entrepreneurs become even more successful, pushing them to think bigger, make better business decisions and multiply their personal impact. We provide radical feedback, guaranteed capital, unparalleled business, mentor networks, and structured services to help solve many of the common challenges successful entrepreneurs usually face.

“It’s an extremely high bar; over the last 20 years, less than 3% of candidates Endeavor has screened have made it this far. We look forward to supporting more Endeavor Entrepreneurs in Nigeria.”

Speaking on the selection, Oviosu, said “Both Jay and I are much honored to be selected as Endeavor Entrepreneurs. We decided to go through the rigorous process to join Endeavor because we believe it is exactly the kind of organization that can help us in scaling the impact of our work in Nigeria and in the new countries we expand to.

“Our selection is truly a testament to our 280-person strong team, their dedication to our purpose, and the results of our work as the leading mobile money platform in Nigeria.”