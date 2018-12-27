Over 3,642 ex-agitators pass vote of confidence on Dokubo

By Ediri Ejoh

Over 3,642 ex-agitators under Phase Three of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Thursday, passed vote of confidence on the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and Coordinator of the programme, Professor Charles Dokubo.

National Secretary, Phase Three Amnesty group, Tam Odogwu, made the disclosure while speaking on behalf of the ex-agitators.

According to Odogwu, the vote of confidence was passed on the heels of the improved approach and impact on the lives of ex-agitators, who now have decent living and value for what they have been trained on in different sectors of the economy, coupled with the support they have been receiving from the Presidential Amnesty Office since Professor Dokubo was appointed as Coordinator of the programme.

He said: “We are very grateful to see value added to our lives and a lot have changed and achieved by most of us.

“I as the National Secretary on behalf of the 3, 642 ex-agitators under the phase three pass vote of confidence in our daddy, the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof Dokubo, for his outstanding achievement as manager of the programme.

“We are not cajoled to unanimously agree to pass this important vote of confidence in Prof Dokubo but out of our personal testimonies and impact on the Niger Delta region as whole, we make this declaration.

“Now the region is stable and there is uninterrupted operation of oil majors in the region and youth restiveness has drastically reduced as the youths are engaged by the government through his office.”

We are optimistic that better things are ahead based on Prof’s performance and what we have seen.

“We give kudos to Dokubo, for selflessly and tirelessly piloting the affairs of the Amnesty Programme since he assumed office.

“We can testify and state unequivocally that Dokubo’s administration has indeed actually made some distinct improvement and value addition to the programme through his all inclusive policy, which has positively touched a lot of lives in the Niger Delta Region.”