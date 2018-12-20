Over 300 students graduate from Agege LG vocational school

In a bid to foster self-dependence, the Agege Local Government vocational school has graduated a total of 321 students for the year 2018.

The event held inside the council headquarters which also houses the institution and had in attendance top-ranking council and party officials.

In his remark, Agege Local Government Chairman, Hon. Ganiyu Egunjobi who is the Vice-chancellor of the institution and was Chairman of the occasion described the graduation as a celebration of success of the 3rd tier of government in empowering the bonafide and unemployed adults both educationally and economically.

He explained that the centre was established eighteen years ago through the collaborative effort of the United Nation Development Programme and Agege Local Government.

Egunjobi called on the graduands to strive hard and use their acquired skills to the economic advantages of their families and their communities at large. He further appealed to parents and guardians to enrol their children and wards in the school, especially before gaining admission into tertiary institution so as to keep them gainfully occupied as an idle hand is the devil’s workshop.

The skills students were taught include; bead-making, computer training, GSM engineering, catering and hotel management, cosmetology and hairdressing, fashion design, graphics design and shoe and bag making.

The ceremony included the empowering of 10 persons with the sum of 100,000 naira each.

Highlight of the event was a parade by grandaunds to display items they made.