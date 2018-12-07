Over 10 thousand fans turned up for Orezi concert

The much-awaited Orezi Experience concert finally went down at Ozoro stadium last Sunday and from what was witnessed at the event that attracted more than 10,000 people from within and outside the state, it was one show that many people would not forget in a hurry.

From the rich list of artistes to the choice of venue and arrangement, the concert, in its first edition, gave the excited crowd more than they had bargained for. The crowd responded and the artistes were in their best elements, dishing out songs that were chorused by the crowd.

Considering the massive crowd turnout, the artistes on display, quality sound and crowd control, the show would go down as one of the most successful in the recent times. Word for word, in risen crescendo, the crowd was receptive as they danced to the tunes of Solidstar, Ycee, Yung6ix, Erigga, Skiibii, Efe, Soft and Kcee.

Orezi, the artistes thrilled fun-loving audience by delivering electrifying performances that lit up the night via separate performances. Their energetic stage performances were deafening, as the audience began an unending sing-along from Kcee’s Limpopo to Skiibii’s Sensima; it was an experience worth witnessing.

From one end to another, the fun could be felt as the crowd were treated to back-to-back night of unrivalled entertainment. Despite being the first of its kind, the people were ready to party and the stars did not disappoint.

It was like a massive choir rendition when the man the people had been waiting for, Orezi, took to the stage to thrill the audience. The people chorused Orezi’s song line after line and brought the star artiste to emotional state that forced him to stop the music for some moments to regain his groove. They sang every note with him in the presence of the king of Ozoro kingdom and other top dignitaries.

The show ended on a high note with Orezi stating that the people should expect a bigger concert when next he calls. The next edition of the show will come alive in Lagos next year.