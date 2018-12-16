Outrage over exclusion of Ize-Iyamu, Sowore from presidential debate

By Samson Echenim

Outrage, especially from the youths’ camp, has greeted exclusion of the presidential candidates of Better Nigeria Progressive Party, BNPP, Rev. David Esosa Ize-Iyamu and that of the African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Sowore from the 2019 presidential debate, organised by Nigerian Elections Debate Group, NEDG, and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, BON.

Ize-Iyamu is the current national leader of the 17 million member youth wing of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, and founder of the Youth Revolution Movement, YRM,while Sowore is the publisher of online newspaper, Sahara Reporters. The two candidates whose bold and courageous stand on some burning national issues has endeared them to many Nigerians, are perceived to have been deliberately sidelined.

The NEDG in a statement by its executive secretary, Eddi Emesiri named only five parties taking part in the debate. The parties are Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN; Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN; All Progressives Congress, APC; Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; and Young Progressives Party, YPP.

The presidential debate will hold on Saturday, January 19, 2019.

Calling for immediate inclusion of the BNPP candidate, Ize-Iyamu, the Youths Forum for David Ize-Iyamu alleged that the Federal Government from some of its recent actions was “obviously becoming jittery over the growing nationwide support from millions of Nigerians for Ize Iyamu, hence his exclusion from the debate,” adding that “Nigerian youths are tired of stereotype politicians who have over the decades remained deeply selfish, without any interest in building the country.”