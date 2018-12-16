Outings over the exclusion of Sowore, Ize-Iyamu from presidential debate

BY CHRIS ONUOHA & Samson Echenim

Presidential aspirant for African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Sowore, has criticised the presidential debate organised by the National Election Debate Group, NEDG

.

Expressing his displeasure in Lagos over his exclusion among other flag bearers from participating in the debate, the Sahara Reporters boss said: “The fact that the organizers were selective in choosing who they want is the beginning of election rigging. Our party, AAC, is one of the major parties in contention. The organisers alleged that I couldn’t be reached which is not true because I was very much accessible at any time. Exclusion of capable brains to me shows the rigging process has started”.

In a similar statement, the youths’ camp of Rev. David Esosa Ize-Iyamu’s Better Nigeria Progressive Party, BNPP, said the exclusion of Sowore and the party’s presidential candidate from the 2019 presidential debate was unacceptable.

The Youths Forum’s convener, Paul Adejumo, alleged that the Federal Government, from some of its recent actions, was obviously becoming jittery over the growing nationwide support from millions of Nigerians for the PFN youth leader, hence the exclusion of Ize-Iyamu from the debate.”We are calling on the NEDG and BON to immediately include our candidate, the BNPP presidential flag bearer, Rev David Esosa Ize-Iyamu, so that he has the same platform as other candidates to tell Nigerians about his great plans for the nation,” Adejumo said.

“Ize-Iyamu is the current National Leader of the 17 million, member Youth Wing of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, and founder of the Youth Revolution Movement (YRM). The candidate whose bold and courageous stand on some burning national issues has endeared them to many Nigerians, are perceived to have been deliberately sidelined.”