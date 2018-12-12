Our target now Beach Soccer AFCON trophy, SuperSand Eagles coach says

Supersand Eagles’ coach Audu Adamu on Wednesday said his team’s target now at the CAF Beach Soccer Cup of Nations in Egypt is the trophy.

News men report that the Nigerian male beach soccer team on Wednesday earned the ticket to the 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Paraguay.

“We came here (to Egypt) to go all the way, by qualifying for the World Cup and winning the Africa Cup. We have achieved one of our objectives, and the other is pending on Friday.

“I am happy that these boys did the nation proud by staying calm and then going hard when necessary to get the World Cup ticket. `

“Now that we have qualified for the World Cup, we will be relaxed to play the final with huge confidence.”

NAN reports that the Supersand Eagles edged hosts Egypt 7-6 in Sharm El Sheikh to grab one of Africa’s two tickets to the World Cup in Paraguay.

Team veteran Abu Azeez scored four of the goals to take his Nigerian tally to 103, with Emeka Ogbonna scoring twice and Taiwo Adams once.

It means Azeez now has seven goals at the ongoing championship, while Ogbonna and Adams have four each.

The Nigerian side now await the winner of Thursday’s second semi-final match between four-times African champions Senegal and Morocco in Friday afternoon’s final match.

In their first match of the tournament, the Supersand Eagles tied 4-4 with Senegal in regulation and extra time, before losing 0-2 on penalty kicks shoot-out.

They later beat Libya and Tanzania to advance to the semi-finals from their group.(NAN)