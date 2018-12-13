“Our room occupancy increased due to economy growth”

General Manager, Southern Sun Ikoyi, Mark Loxley , has attributed the hotel’s improved occupancy to the the improvement in the nation’s economy compared to the previous year.

Speaking at the hotel’s annual year end Corporate VIP Cocktail, Loxley said the hotel achieved a new level of 72% occupancy in its refurbished and expanded meeting room facilities and rooms.

, Mr. Loxley said: “We are excited to announce that the hotel would be engaging in a comprehensive refurbishment with the upgrade of the hotel’s facilities within the first quarter of 2019 in preparation for Southern Sun Ikoyi’s 10th year anniversary within the Nigerian business community which comes up in June 2019.

“These planned upgrade presents an opportunity for our long-term partners and new guests to experience our dedication in delivering the Southern Sun Ikoyi signature in comfort, hospitality and brand values.”

He wished all guests, friends and partners of the hotel a peaceful, restful Christmas season with family and friends as well as a fantastic 2019.

Also speaking at the event, ,the Sales and Marketing Manager, Southern Sun, Ubong Nseobot, announced a number of Christmas and New Year offers designed to give each guest a magical treat in the Yuletide season.

According to her, the hotel will be offering discounts per standard room each night, complimentary with breakfast for two and two shirts for ironing upon arrival with the Special Christmas Package.

Guests and customers were also treated to a delicious array of sweet and savoury bites, including fresh prawns, juicy steak burgers, fine wine and champagne alongside assorted cheeses and much more, as they relaxed and networked over glasses filled with finely blended wine and juices.