Our leaders should travel by road, use govt hospitals – Group

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI- Nigerians have been told to prevail on top government functionaries at all levels in the country to travel by road so they could be familiar with the deplorable state of most roads in the country.

Chairman, Restoration and Progress Association of Nigeria, RAPAN, Mr Joe Adia said most of the roads connecting several states in the country are in sad state, adding that the situation had forced many travelers to spend frightening nights on them for journeys that should ordinarily be completed in few hours or minutes .

READ ALSO: Melete tragedy and the loopholes

“We believe if the citizens of Nigeria don’t take responsibility we can not achieve development.

“We have rolled out some suggested policies we believe will enhance development in Nigeria.

“That all the elected and appointed position holders, from the President to the local government councilors should no more take internal flights, for them to experience the challenges of bad roads and insecurity. That will make them fix the roads.

“They should no more use alternative sources of electricity, so they can perfect electricity supply.

“They should bring back their children from foreign schools to our public schools, this will make them improve our public schools.

They should no more travel overseas for medical check ups and treatments, they should use our public hospitals.”, he said.