Osinbajo storms Ahmadiyya Jalsa in Ilaro

Urges peaceful co-existence, religious tolerance

Let’s forgive one another — Amir, Fashola

Vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has called for religious tolerance among all Nigerians as a prerequisite for the country’s socio-economic and political development.

Osinbajo made the call on Sunday, while speaking at the Ahmadiyya Conference: the 66th Jalsa Salana-Love for all, hatred for none in Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, where he was the special guest of honour.

The Vice President who commended the members of the religious group for promoting peace and unity among Nigerians also lauded traditional rulers for their fatherly roles in bringing about peace in their various communities, urging them to continue to support government policies and programmes for a better society.

He stated that those whose desire was to create division among Nigerians failed to know that God created us as one.

Sometimes ago, I hosted the leaders of Ahmadiyya and we talked about a lot of issues one of which centered on maintaining peace and unity. I have read and seen that the true ideals of Ahmadiyya is peace and love. We must not discriminate. I urge you all to continue in that direction.

“Our country is one where many times, people want to create division between Muslims and Christians, they want to create division between tribes, the want to create division between different people but God sees us as one.

“He does not see us as tribes, he sees us all as one people. I want to thank you in particular because you have continued to preach love and peaceful coexistence. I am pleased that Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat is very keen in fostering peace.

The Vice President was led to the exhibition center, one of Ahmadiyya depositories of ancient pictures, artifacts, Quran, and materials. Osinbajo was also led to the female wing of Ahmadiyya, Lajina where he also addressed the excited female members of the group.

Earlier, addressing the over 35,000 participants on the theme – “Self-Purification and Submission to Allah as Prerequisites for Reformation of Mankind,” the Amir of the group, Dr. Mashhud Fashola enjoined all Muslims to forgive one another and and submit totally to Allah, adding that the basis for genuine reformation is by purifying one’s soul against bad deeds and submit to Allah.

“Allah enjoins you to compete with one another in asking for forgiveness from your Lord.

The righteous enjoy full protection, guidance, prosperity, happiness, peace of the mind,victory over all opponents, nearness to Allah and at the time of death, he or she will be received with honour and glorious comfort by the angels. Such people are those who had attained nearness to Allah before leaving the world. We can only achieve this status through reformation in Islam.

He stated that the objective of the being in this world was to achieve nearness to Allah, self reformation and righteousness through Islam.

Highlights of the event were the presentation of awards to some members who excelled in their areas of studies as well as solemnisation of marriages.