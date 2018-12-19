Breaking News
Translate

Osinbajo, Muazu meet in Aso Rock

On 5:18 pmIn News, Politics by adekunleComments

By Johnbosco Agbakwurru
ABUJA – FORMER National Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Adamu Muazu on Wednesday met behind closed doors with the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Mu`azu

The meeting was held at the Vice President’s office, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It lasted about one hour.

Though he refused to talk talk to State House correspondents who had wanted to know the reason for the meeting, it was however gathered that the visit was to thank the Vice President who attended the former PDP’s daughter wedding recently.

No one can annul elections in Nigeria again, Falana boasts


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.