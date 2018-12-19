Osinbajo, Muazu meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwurru

ABUJA – FORMER National Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Adamu Muazu on Wednesday met behind closed doors with the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.



The meeting was held at the Vice President’s office, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It lasted about one hour.

Though he refused to talk talk to State House correspondents who had wanted to know the reason for the meeting, it was however gathered that the visit was to thank the Vice President who attended the former PDP’s daughter wedding recently.