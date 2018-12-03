Osinbajo intervenes in Delta APC crisis

….As court rules on Ogboru’s candidacy today

By Emmanuel Aziken

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo was last night set to meet chieftains of the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC ahead of today’s judgment on a court action aiming to annul the emergence of Chief Great Ogboru as the party’s governorship candidate in the state.

Last night’s meeting which was yet to take off as at press time was a follow-up to two earlier meetings last Thursday and on Sunday. The meeting was not directly connected to the court action.

At the preliminary meeting on Thursday, the leaders drawn from across the state were informed on the administration’s desire to engage the leaders on policies and programmes that could help navigate the party in the forthcoming polls.

However, party leaders most of who were sitting down under the same roof for the first time in a long while, accused one another of several electoral crimes especially during the party primaries. That meeting followed claims that majority of the stakeholders had ignored earlier attempts by the minister of state, petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu to resolve the differences that followed the congresses that split the party into two tendencies; one led by Olorogun Otega Emerhor and the other led by Chief Great Ogboru and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

The crisis was further widened by the outcome of the recent party primaries that saw many party chieftains dissatisfied.

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court in Abuja is expected to today rule on the court action filed by Barrister Victor Ochei to disqualify Ogboru as the party’s governorship candidate in the state.

At the preliminary meeting on Thursday the outstanding issues were said to have clouded further deliberations leading to a rescheduling of the meeting on Sunday with selected leaders.

The Sunday night meeting Vanguard learnt was very brief with the major highlight being the appointment of Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan as state leader and Dr. Kachikwu as driver of the presidential campaigns.