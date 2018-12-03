Osinbajo backs constitutional role for traditional rulers

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, says traditional rulers deserve legal and constitutional role as they play vital roles in ensuring peace, security, stability and justice in the country.

Osinbajo who spoke during a courtesy visit at the palace of the Emir of Keffi, Nasarawa State, Dr Shehu Yamusu III, on Sunday urged traditional rulers to continue playing such roles.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, said in a statement that Osinbajo was in the town as a special guest of honour at the Keffi Polo tournament.

Osinbajo said that traditional rulers had earned their place as mediators in many aspects of national life and proved that they were important in the scheme of things.

“Regarding the matter of the constitutional role of traditional rulers, l happened to take the view also that there should be a much more defined role, whether that law is constitutional or merely by legislation.

“But l believe that traditional rulership in our country have earned their place as arbiters in so many different ways, in security and justice at the local level and even politically.

“I think it is an issue we ought to deliberate more upon and reach some kind of acceptable conclusion.

“And l feel very strongly that there should be a role, legal and constitutional role, for traditional rulers when it comes to that.

“I think it is a very good idea and l believe that for the peace and security of our country; the respect and regards for traditional institutions must continue, and that has accounted for the stability of our polity for so many years,’’ he said.

The vice president thanked the Emir for the warm reception and assured him of Federal Government’s support in ensuring stability in the state.

Osinbajo said that Abuja and Keffi had maintained good neighbourliness by ensuring peace and security at all times.

He assured the traditional ruler of government’s willingness to address all the issues he raised.

Later at the polo game at the Keffi Polo Ranch, the vice president presented the President’s Cup to the winners of the Keffi Polo Ranch Open Tournament, Imani club.

The theme of the tournament was “In support of Education.”

Osinbajo was accompanied to the Emir of Keffi’s palace by the Governor of Nasarawa State, Umar Tanko Al- Makura and Deputy Governor of Kano State, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Guwuna.

Others were Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and spokesperson of Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo. (NAN)