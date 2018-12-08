Osinbajo, Atiku, others storm Patani for Dickson’s mother funeral

By Emem Idio & Perez Brisibe

PATANI – DIGNITARIES including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former President Goodluck Jonathan, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom and the host governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, were among guests that graced the funeral service of Madam Goldcoast Dickson, mother of Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson.

The event was held at Toru-Agiama community, Patani Local Government Area of Delta State after a commendation service at Enimieyi Compound, Esinekrizi Quarters in Patani.

The road to her final interment, which began on Thursday with service of song, culminated in a commendation service at Enimieyi Compound before she was finally laid to rest in her father home.

The officiating minister at the internment, Apostle Zilly Aggrey,Founder, Royal House of Grace, Bayelsa, described death as inevitable.

In his remark, Bayelsa Governor, Dickson said his mother was like a sister and friend to him and expressed gratitude to people’s support to make the burial successful.

“I thank everyone, who came from far and near to sympathize with our family, may the Almighty God bless you,” Governor Dickson said.