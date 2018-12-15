Oshoala inches close to record third straight CAF Player of the Year Award

Asisat Oshoala, Francisca Ordega and Onome Ebi have made the final shortlist of the CAF Africa Women’s Player of the Year. The list of 11 players in contention for the award in the 2018 CAF Awards ceremony was trimmed from 15 and the winner will be announced on 8 January in Dakar, Senegal.

Asisat Oshoala has won three of the last five editions of the award, and in 2018 she helped the and also helped Nigeria’s Super Falcons win a 9th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title.

If she wins in Dakar, the former FC Robo Queens star will become the first Woman to ever win a hat-trick of the CAF Africa Women’s Player of the Year.

However, she’ll face tough competition from teammate Francisca Ordega and South Africa’s Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana, who was voted best player of the 2018 AWCON.