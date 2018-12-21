Oshiomhole-backed Kwara APC petitions NJC over High Court’s judgment

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—THE faction of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kwara State backed by the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday, said it has reported Justice T. S. Umar of Kwara State High Court to the National Judicial Council, NJC, over his ruling that recognised the Alhaji Isola Balogun-Fulani-led state executive council.

Briefing newsmen in Ilorin yesterday, state chairman of the party, Mr. Bashr Bolarinwa, said the party has filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal in Ilorin against the ruling.

Recall that Justice T. S. Umar, last Wednesday in Ilorin, ruled that the dissolution of the executive committee of APC led by Balogun-Fulani was illegal, null and void.

However, Bolarinwa said: “No judgment of any court can stand in the way of judgment of God. No judgment can halt the moving train of change in Kwara, as those who stand in the way of a moving train must know the likely consequences.

“The law is clear about party primaries and no procured judgment of any high court can change the established position as stated and restated by the apex court in Nigeria.

“Therefore, all the candidates elected at the primaries conducted by the National Working Committee in line for with Article 13.4(v) and (xiv) of the party’s constitution remain the authentic candidates to fly APC’s flag at the 2019 elections.”