Oshiomhole accuses PDP of pitching him against Aisha Buhari with fake news

We’re not involved in your problems — Secondus

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—National chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has accused Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of sponsoring fake news for the purpose of pitching him against wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari.

Oshiomhole in a strongly worded statement, denied what he claimed to be strong words allegedly made against Mrs. Buhari.

The words in contention were, however, not mentioned, though the ruling party chairman blamed the PDP for inciting the alleged words on social media.

PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus. was quick to distance himself from what he claimed to be the internal problems of the APC.

The development came against the background of the attack on Oshiomhole by Mrs. Buhari in late October during which she attacked him for presiding over the reign of impunity in the party.

Meanwhile, Oshiomhole in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Simon Ebegbulem, said his “attention had been drawn to the malicious and misleading statement credited to the national chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, against the person of the First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari, in the social media.”

He said past attempts by the PDP to drive a wedge among party leaders proved futile, hence the current resort to generating fake news.

He said: “We want to state that it is the handiwork of mischief makers. At no fora did the national chairman make such uncomplimentary remarks against the person of the First Lady.

“This is part of the fake news from the pit of hell being propagated by highly unscrupulous elements of the PDP and their cohorts, knowing fully well that they have lost the forthcoming general elections.

Reacting to the issue, yesterday, Mr. Ike Abonyi, media aide to the PDP national chairman, Prince Secondus said: “What is fake news? We are not involved in anything concerning the President’s wife. That is their internal problem, they should go and sort themselves out instead of looking for who to blame.”