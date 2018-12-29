Osariemen presents hampers to commercial bus drivers In Warri

Commercial bus drivers in Warri were filled with joy as the Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Warri branch, Elder Pullen Osariemen presented hampers to them on the eve of Christmas.

The Chairman of the bus unit of the union in Warri, Comrade Godwin Eshanomi, who spoke to our correspondent on the gesture in a media chat, was full of praises for Elder Osariemen as he noted that it was the first time commercial bus drivers in Warri were receiving hampers from any chairman of the union ” As you can see, the drivers are happy about it.”

A commercial bus driver who identified himself as Douglas Isaac told our reporter that ” the gesture has made us have a sense of belonging in the union. May God bless our chairman ”

While Elder Osariemen who is also the Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer, Osariemen Motors explained that the gesture was aimed at rewarding the bus drivers for the payment of their union dues, safe driving and cordial relationship with traffic agents and passengers.

Elder Pullen Osariemen who described the relationship between the union and Delta State government as very cordial, prayed for the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2019, saying that Okowa has been very good to the union. ” It is good to continue with what is good. That is why we are in total support of his reelection bid in 2019″