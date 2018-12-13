Breaking News
Osanebi hails Okowa over Beneku-Kwale Link Bridge

By Etop Ekanem

Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Friday Osanebi, has applauded Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for approving the construction of the Beneku-Kwale link bridge.

Osanebi in a statement, yesterday, after the state executive council meeting at Government House, Asaba, thanked Governor Okowa for his benevolence.

He said: “The joy of my people knows no bounds. Beneku bridge is a dream come true.”

Osanebi noted that the bridge’s construction will further boost the economic life of the area, adding “we, Ndokwa East people, owe Governor Okowa our unalloyed support and massive re-election votes come 2019.”

 


