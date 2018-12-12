Osanebi hails Gov Okowa for approving the construction of Beneku bridge

Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi has appluaded Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for approving the construction of the Beneku-Kwale link bridge.

Osanebi in a statement today shortly after the the state executive council meeting in government house, Asaba, thanked Governor Okowa for his kind benevolence.

The Deputy Speaker hailed the governor for the love and magnanimity, calling him ” the bridge master”.

“Today, the joy of my people knows no bond. Beneku bridge is a dream come through for our people”

Osanebi noted that the construction of the bridge will further boost the economic life of the seemly industrial area.

” Silver and gold we have none”. Osanebi added.

“But we the Ndokwa East people owe governor Okowa our unalloyed support and massive reelection come 2019, to show solidarity and appreciation for this kind gesture and love for our people.”

The elated Deputy Speaker said that the governor has indeed shown his love for Ndokwa, Delta North people and Deltans at large, following his passion and commitment for social infrastructures and linking of communities in Delta State with roads and bridges.

Osanebi said: “our people are indeed grateful to the talk and do Governor”