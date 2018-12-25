Ortom spends Yuletide with Benue IDPs

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state was today a guest at the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps in Anyiin and Ugba in Logo local government area and Gbajimba in Guma to identify with them and celebrate the Christmas festivities.



Addressing the IDPs, the Governor expressed sadness that they had stayed in the various camps for a year despite the prevailing harsh conditions stressing that his visit was to show solidarity and love in the spirit of the yuletide season.

The Governor charged the IDPs to remains prayerful and also called for prays for the souls of those who lost their lives to herdsmen crisis in the state.

He reiterated that “at the peak of the crisis i cried loudest when the security deployments to contain herders attacks on our people were not effective but I must stress that the efforts of military Operation Whirl stroke has brought relative peace which is commendable.”

The Governor stated that it was a fallacy for those who were accusing his administration of complicity in the alleged sponsorship of the former commander of the disbanded Livestock Guards, Alhaji Aliyu Tershaku to suddenly become mute when the said Tershaku joined them in the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Earlier, the Governor had interacted with his kit and kin in Nzorov council ward of Guma local government where he charged them to support all candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and it presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the coming elections.

He stated that every evil deed against him had turned out to be a blessing, stressing that his persecution had rather exposed the happenings in the state to the international community.

While wishing the IDPs a peaceful celebration he donated assorted food items and cash to enable them celebrate with others.

He also acknowledged the receipt of fifty trucks load of relief materials from the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, for onward distribution to the IDPs.

Speaking further, the Governor directed the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, to drill additional boreholes in the camps as well as carry out periodic fumigation of the camps to ensure environmental safety.

On his part, Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Mr. Emmanuel Shior, acknowledged the prompt attention given to the IDPs by the state government, even as he also appreciated the contributions of donor agencies in the upkeep of the displaced persons.

The IDPs who responded through the leaders in camps expressed appreciation to the Governor for his show of love and care since the beginning of the travail.