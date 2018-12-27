Orphan provides free medical service to Ondo community

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE — RATHER than the conventional way of birthday celebration, Dr Mrs Adefunmilola Tolulope Williams Daudu’s ideal way of birthday celebration is by organising yearly free medical services and consultancy to the people of lkaram-Akoko area of Ondo State and its neighbouring towns and villages.

This effort has helped in making the less privileged access quality medical treatment. Adefunmilola, who hails from Erinje, in Ekiti State, prefers to give back to the hapless people in the birth place of her husband.

From year 2013 till date, over 8,000 people have benefited from the free medical outreach courtesy of her Non- Governmental Organisation, Miteda Wellness lnitiative.

Dr Daudu’s initiative started as a unique way of celebrating her 40th birthday in 2013 when she mobilised over 20 medical and non-medical volunteers to lkaram.

Interestingly, the outreach has become an annual event.

At this year’s event held at St John’s Anglican Church Event Hall, ltabalogun, lkaram- Akoko, over 3000 vulnerable people in the community benefited from the free medical outreach.

Cases such as hyperlipidemia, eye problems, hypertension, HIV, oral health, hepatitis,diabetes and cervical cancer were treated during the outreach.

Speaking with South West Voice, Dr Daudu said: “This is not the first time, it’s the sixth time. The first one we did actually happened in 2013 when I clocked 40 years. I’m an orphan, who God has given privilege.

“I would say that I did not know my mum and when I was about clocking 40 I called my husband and I told him I will be going to the village to go and celebrate my birthday and he just made jest of me, but I was able to call one of my colleagues, Dr. Fagbemi and some other doctors and we came to this town (Ikaram-Akoko) instead, calling people to come and eat rice.

“I did not know my mum and I did not know what killed her, so if the aged are screened, we will identify the problems early enough in order to tackle it. “That was what gave me the motivation and eight of us came. Eight doctors, 12 nurses and two laboratory scientists. We came in and we attended to 325 people that day. We treated the diseases that they were diagnosed and did a follow up.

“In 2016, I brought some of my colleagues from Canada to train five nurses from the local government here and we gave them medical equipment worth $10,000 all together.

“The programme is growing. We have been registered with CAC and we want to give back to the society. I’m highly privileged, I want to thank God for it.

“The target for this year is 3000 and the crowd here has been mammoth. We have people with hypertension, diabetics, dental and eye issues among others. This year alone, we also gave out about 800 eye glasses. We have 30 ophthalmologists and optometrists put together, as well as 50 nurses. They are from various parts of the country. The volunteers have grown to 248, both medical and non-medical. “Last year, we diagnosed and treated 2,343, the year before 1,200, and 1000 in 2015 and the first one we did we had 325.

“This year, we have included physiotherapist and the number of nurses, dentists and drugs we gave out last year have increased tremendously. What we did differently this year was that we started early, we also brought in a dietician and a psychologist.’’