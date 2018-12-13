Orbih urges National Assembly to veto Electoral Act

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo State, Chief Dan Orbih, has called on the National Assembly to veto President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to assent to the amended Electoral Act.

Making the call yesterday in Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State during the party’s campaign rally in Edo North senatorial district, Orbih said: “I want to use this opportunity to call on President Buhari to assent to the Electoral Act as presented to him by the National Assembly.

“His refusal to assent to the bill is a crime against Nigerians and democracy. I therefore, call on the National Assembly to override the presidential decision and veto it.

“Whether President Buhari assents to the bill or not, Nigerians have already decided to vote him and APC out of government by February next year.”

Meanwhile, the PDP candidate for Edo North senatorial district, Alhaji Abubakar Momoh, has accused Vice President Yemi Osibanjo of engaging in vote buying.

Momoh, who spoke at the rally, said: “Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is busy moving round the country giving out N10,000 tradermoni to market women to buy their votes.

“The Federal Government should spend such money to rehabilitate the Ajaokuta Steel Company to create jobs for millions of unemployed graduates roaming the streets of Nigeria.”