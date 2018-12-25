Opposition parties adopt Obahiagbon, Osifo for senate, state assembly

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—NOT less than 13 political parties in Edo State under the auspices of Progressives Registered Political Parties, PRPP, yesterday, adopted Hon Patrick Obahiagbon and Mr. Washington Osifo as their candidates for next year’s general election for senate and state house of assembly elections.

The two candidates are contesting under the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Spokesman for the PRPP, Comrade Ogbodu Orlando, who is State Chairman of Independent Democrats, ID, said they have followed Obahiagbon’s political career and were happy with the APC.

He said: “We stand here today to adopt Hon Patrick Obahiagbon for Edo South Senatorial district and Hon Washington Osifo for the House of Assembly.

“We believe in Obahiagbon because we have watched his antecedents from being a councilor to the State Assembly and the House of Representatives. We all believe in him and know that he can perform.”

Responding, Obahiagbon praised them for making democracy to thrive.

His words: “I am delighted to have been endorsed by 13 vibrant political parties. They decided on their own to adopt my candidacy for Edo South Senatorial district and Hon Washington Osifo for Uhunmwode Constituency in the State House of Assembly.”