Ooni of Ife, Olu of Warri, set for LBM awards

Black Music Initiative, a movement established 15-years ago to create a cultural and social change in Africa has partnered the Esther Ajayi Foundation for this year’s edition of the Legend of Black Music Awards (LBM).

The awards, slated to hold on December 21 at Golden Gate Restaurant will be rewarding key players and major achievers in the Nigerian music space.

According to its convener, Ms Fehintoluwa Odejide, the Black Music Initiative (BMI) became necessary to meet the need of the foreign market, especially the Europe Music Market, which expects so much more than we are presently offering.

Speaking on the initiative, Odejide, who boasts of 27-years’ experience in the Nigerian music space, said that the country’s representation on the global stage is small because our focus is misguided.

On the decision of her foundation to partner and power the awards, Reverend Mother Esther Ajayi said the partnership was borne out of a need to honour those who have contributed their quota to developing Nigeria.

“The Esther Ajayi Foundation is happy to throw its weight behind Black Music Initiative Awards because we have come to realize that the principles they operate on are the same values we hold dear. Part of our activities include supporting deserving causes and we are proud to say that LBM Awards is worthy of such support”, she said.

The BMI Awards has three categories; the ‘Custodian of Culture’ Award, the ‘Humanitarian Award’ as well as the Music Legends Awards which will honour veterans in different genres with Afrocentric elements.

To grace the occasion as Royal Fathers of the Day are the Ooni of Ife, HRM Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and the Olu of Warri, Ogiamen Ikenwoli II. Other traditional rulers, who will all be conferred with the ‘Custodian of Culture Award’, are also expected to be present at the event.