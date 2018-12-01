Onuesoke accuses APC of not obeying court orders

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has accused the All Progressives Congress , APC, of not obeying court orders.

Onuesoke stated this during a chat with news men in Lagos.

He said while other parties have conducted peaceful primaries, APC primaries were bedevilled with one crisis or the other.

“Imagine President Muhamadu Buhari and the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, clashing. While the party is asking aggrieved members to withdraw their cases from court, the President is asking them to seek redress in court. This is to tell you how confused the party is,” he stated.

Onuesoke maintained that the most absurd of the violation of human rights by the APC administration is its treatment of Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, a Shiite group leader who has been in detention without trial for the past two years.

He urged Nigerians to vote in PDP that is truly desirous of national unity, respect for rule of law in the 2019 general elections.