Onowakpo-Thomas assures on execution of projects in Isoko land

By Ochuko Akuopha

HOUSE of Representatives candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the Isoko Federal Constituency, Mr. Joel Onowakpo-Thomas has vowed to ensure that all projects due to the Isoko nation see the light of the day if elected in the 2019 general elections.

Speaking when he met with the leadership of the Isoko Development Union, IDU, traditional rulers and community leaders, Onowakpo-Thomas said he would ensure that the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, move from renovation of classrooms in Isoko land to the execution of mega projects as is the case in other areas.

READ ALSO: Niger earmarks N13bn, 30,000htrs for grazing

Saying that he would not be a contractor if elected to represent the Isoko people at the National Assembly, he reiterated his determination to “be a bridge between the Isoko people and the Federal and State governments.” He added that he would work towards the completion of the 132 kv power project to improve electricity supply to the various communities in the lsoko nation.

Onowakpo-Thomas said: “I know that government has programs and plans for youths. It is my duty to make sure that whatever the Federal Government provides get to the grassroot.” He also assured that he would be in constant touch with the leadership of IDU and traditional rulers on the way forward to the Isoko nation.

In his remarks, President General of IDU, Chief Iduh Amadhe warned those seeking political offices against rancour and smear campaign, stressing the for them to focus on their plans for the Isoko people.

Amadhe lamented the spate of projects abandonment by NDDC in Isoko land and urged those vying for elective positions to put the Isoko nation first in their endeavors.