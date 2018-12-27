Onokpite urges Deltans to reject ‘old brigade politicians’

By Ephraim Oseji

President of Ogbe Political Change, OPC, King Emmanuel Onokpite, has appealed to Delta State electorate to reject ‘old brigade politicians’ and others who recycle themselves.

In a statement, Onokpite who described the old brigade politicians as being against the progress of the people of the state, pointed out that any attempt to vote them into office in 2019 was tantamount to worsening their present hunger and pains.

Onokpite, who did not mention the name of candidate to be voted for in 2019, said younger candidates without any political blemish would be presented to them soonest.

His words: “Delta State youths are jobless today because our present old leaders did not create any future for them. They have turned our youths into political thugs, while their children are enjoying abroad.

“They only think of themselves and their children. How many Delta youths can boast of three square meals a day, boast of good accommodation to lay their heads or good jobs? None, except children of the old brigade politicians.

“Our so-called old brigade politicians have mansions everywhere. Their children school overseas, drive the best cars and are sure of the best jobs in the country when they return one day.

“It is time we voted them out of power. Let’s come together and build a future for ourselves.”

Onokpite advised the people of Delta State to take Ogbe Political Change, OPC, very serious, adding that the movement is positioned to struggle for the development and betterment of the youths in Delta State.

He said the people of the state have experienced maladministration, “despite the huge federal allocation. This same people still want to come back again. Are they taking us for fools? They should give way for the younger generation to take over the administration of the state.”