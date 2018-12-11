Only workable inter-agency collaboration will grow maritime industry — Port Council

By Godwin Oritse

THE Port Consultative Council, PCC, has said that without inter-ministerial and inter-agency collaboration amongst institutions in the Nigerian maritime industry, the industry will remain stagnant for a long time.

Speaking at a seminar for maritime journalists, hosted by Maritime Industry Advocacy Initiative, MAIN, a Non- Governmental Organization, the Chairman of PCC, Otunba Kunle Folarin, said that the non-collaborative attitude of supervising ministries and regulatory agencies will continue to deny the industry of potential benefits.

Folarin said that getting the port industry to deliver on its mandate will not be possible until a well coordinated synergy is put in place.

Fayose’s trial starts November, gets bail

He said that Nigeria is the only country that has not been able to achieve the United Nations 48 hours cargo clearance time. He noted that until the Nigerian port industry is re-structured, reformed and well regulated, the industry will continue go round in circles.

“Until we use the means that link every port user, we will never achieve the 48 hour cargo clearance time.

Dickson cautions new CP against compromising

He stated: “Automation and inter-connectivity of the various agencies in the port industry will not only ease the current confusion but it will also remove the issue of human interface which breed corruption”