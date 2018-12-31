Only God, popular votes can determine choice of my successor —Dickson

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has said only God and popular votes of the people of the state will determine the choice of his successor as governor.

According to him, power only comes from the Almighty God.

Dickson declared that though he will engage in special prayers and seek divine intervention on who succeeds him after completing his tenure, the choice of his successor will happen with the electoral stamp of the people and it will be a defining moment in the history of the state.

The governor spoke in Yenagoa, weekend, after the end of year activity annual lecture series organised by members of Federated Correspondents Chapel with the theme: ”The quest for a People’s Governor: A case for Bayelsa State.”

Dickson speaking at a lecture held at Nigeria Union of Journalists Centre, through Director in the state Ministry of Information and Orientation, Uzaka U. S. A, who represented the state Commissioner, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said despite the clandestine plans by some desperate politicians to capture governorship through violence and disruption of state architecture, power belongs to God.

Dickson said: “Only God Almighty will determine my successor. I believe that indeed power comes from God. I will most likely seek divine intervention on who succeeds me. The divine choice of the person will, thereafter, have the stamp of the people on whose votes the person will emerge. So, it is going to be a defining moment for the state in 2019.

“The last governorship election in 2016 is still fresh in the memories of Bayelsans. It was more than an election, it was a war. The 2019 governorship may not be any different. The stakes are high as some persons are desperate to capture the state regardless of how unpopular they are among the people.

“In their desperate bid to launch a deadly come back, they have begun to gradually disrupt security architecture in the state. This they have done by using their privileged positions against the people.

“In 2019, they are expected to be more daring but as always, Bayelsans know them and in line with true Ijaw spirit, the people are ready to repel every attempt to circumvent their will.”

Amange insists on free, fair process

Also speaking at the event, Mr. Barigha Amange, a former Senator from Bayelsa East senatorial district, said only free, fair and transparent electoral processes, within the party and during general election would ensure the people’s governor, which is acceptable to the majority in Bayelsa will emerge.

He said achieving the people’s governor in the forthcoming election will ensure that the much desired development from the grassroots will spread across the state.