One soldier killed, one wounded, others missing in action in latest Boko Haram attack

Boko Haram jihadists killed one soldier and injured another in an attack on a military base in Nigeria’s northeast Borno state, the latest attack in the region, military sources said Tuesday.

Jihadists in four trucks fitted with anti-aircraft guns stormed the base in Mairari village close to the garrison town of Monguno on Monday briefly seizing it, said the sources who asked not to be identified.



One source said “soldiers were dislodged from the base and some military equipment damaged” in the attack.

“One soldier was killed, one wounded and others missing in action. Search ongoing to recover the missing ones,” he added.

The base was recaptured after reinforcements arrived from Monguno, 10 kilometres (six miles) away.

On Monday, a Boko Haram faction loyal to long-time leader Abubakar Shekau released pictures of an attack on a village near the Borno state capital Maiduguri, according to SITE intelligence which monitors jihadist activities.

The village was burned down, sending residents fleeing into the city.

The military said Monday troops repelled the attack in which a soldier and four insurgents were killed.

Boko Haram jihadists have recently intensified attacks on military bases in the northeast, killing scores of troops.

More than 27,000 people have died since the start of the insurgency in the remote northeast in 2009 and 1.8 million have been made homeless.