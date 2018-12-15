One dies, another injured as container falls from truck on cars in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck in Lagos, yesterday, when a container from a truck fell on two cars along Bank Anthony Way, Onigbogbo, killing one passenger and seriously injuring another.

The incident, according to eyewitness, happened at about 4.pm inward Ikeja, adjacent to Ikeja Cantonment.

The General Manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Adeshina Tiamiyu, who confirmed the incident, said the injured had been taken to hospital.

Tiamiyu, however, urged motorists to exercise restraint on the road amid high volume of vehicular movement due to the Yuletide period.

The accident resulted into terrible traffic jam after the closure of the road.