One dead, vehicles burnt as JSS students clash in Oyo

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan—FOLLOWING a violent protest at Community Grammar School, Olodo area of Ibadan which led to the death of a boy and burning of vehicles, the Oyo State Government has ordered the school to be shut.

This came as the Oyo State Police Command said two suspects have been arrested in connection with the crisis.

While the melee lasted, several vehicles were reportedly burnt and others vandalised by the rampaging youths.

While speaking with Vanguard in a telephone interview, the State Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Adekunle Ajisebutu confirmed the crisis but added that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Odude has ordered a 24-hour surveillance on the area by the policemen dispatched there.

Ajisebutu said: “Yes, security has been beefed up to avoid further breakdown of law and order. The CP has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Now, normalcy has returned to the area.”

Meabwhile, Oyo State Government has shut Community Grammar School, Olodo with immediate effect.

The State Government in a statement by the Ag. Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Ibironke Fatoki said that the school was shut over the incident of arson that occurred in the premises on Friday during a mob action by some hoodlums and miscreants after a violent protest by junior secondary school students the day before.

Mrs. Fatoki stated that the government has set up a six-man administrative investigative panel to examine the immediate and remote causes of the incident, adding that the panel is expected to submit its report in seven working days.

The Ag. PS disclosed that a block of three classrooms and four cars were burnt during the protest, adding that one life was also lost during the two days of mayhem.