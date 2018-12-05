One dead, 6 injured as fire guts vehicle escaping from Police

By Ochuko Akuopha

UMUTU—ONE person was yesterday roasted to death and six others severely injured at Umutu community Ukwuani Local Government Area, Delta State, when a vehicle that was being chased by some police officers burst into flames after it was involved in a ghastly accident.

Vanguard gathered that the driver of the vehicle, an Audi 80 car suspected to be conveying diesel had attempted to evade the police officers at a checkpoint at the Obiaruku area of the Eku-Agbor Road.

Giving details of the incident, an eyewitness said: “The policemen that were driving in a patrol vehicle were on a hot chase of the car when it collided with a Jetta car that was coming from the Agbor direction between Umutu and Ebedei communities.

“After the collision, the Audi 80 veered off the road into a nearby bush and burst into flames. The driver was roasted to death while those in the other car sustained severe injuries.

“Immediately the police saw what happened, they reversed their vehicle and drove away. Those that were injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical attention.”

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr Andrew Aniamaka said the vehicle was conveying illegal petroleum products.

He said the police had commenced an investigation into the cause of the accident.