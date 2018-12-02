Ondo workers commend Akeredolu for paying six months outstanding salaries

AKURE – WORKERS in Ondo State have commended Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State for his support and welfare packages for them since he took over the mantle of leadership in the state.

The workers specifically commended the governor for the payment of six out of seven months salaries arrears inherited by his administration, with a promise to pay the remaining one soon.

Some of the workers said the governor had prioritized the welfare of workers in the state which they said must be commended.

A staff at the State Pension Board, Mrs. Dupe Akinwale noted that Akeredolu has lived up to his promise that workers in the state would not have any reason to suffer during his administration.

Akinwale said: “What can I say than to keep praising and commending my governor. Infact, this is the best time to be a civil servant in Ondo State under Akeredolu.

“We know the number of salaries we had collected so far this year now. Ordinarily, it should be 12 months for the year, but we have gotten more than that, courtesy of Akeredolu’s payment of our arrears.”

On his part, Mr. Adebowale Johnson, who works at the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, maintained that Akeredolu has stopped Ondo Workers from going to bed hungry.

The father of four said that despite the ongoing developmental projects across the state, the governor has consistently placed the workers in the state in high esteem.

“I will continue to commend Governor Akeredolu over the payment of our outstanding arrears. I received alerts in two weeks, this is unprecedented.

“We know there are projects ongoing in all the senatorial districts which we think might affect our emoluments, but the governor further convinced us that he truly love workers in the state.”

Responding, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Segun Ajiboye said Akeredolu has kept to his promise of paying the salary arrears. He added that the relationship between the governor and the workers is now more cordial than ever before, contrary to the expectations of some fifth columnists.

Ajiboye said: “Akeredolu has vowed to clear the arrears and prioritize the welfare of workers. Today, he has kept to the promise; he has paid six months arrears out the seven months inherited in less than two years in office.

“The Governor does not view the payment of salary as an achievement; rather he sees it as a duty and responsibility of government.”

“But for record purposes, by the end of this year, workers in Ondo State would have collected salary for fifteen months -twelve in the year and three arrears of past years”, Ajiboye said.