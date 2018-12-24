Ondo Kidnapping Menace: NBA, ASUU calls for Police Commissioner’s removal

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE Nigerian Bar Association, NBA and the Academic Staff Union Universities, ASUU, in Ondo State have called for the removal of the Commissioner of Police in the state over the spate of kidnapping.

This came as Governor Rotimi Akeredolu re-assured the people of the state that several measures have been put in place to tackle the spate of kidnapping and other related crimes in the state.

The Elders Council of the NBA, who called for the redeployment of the state Commissioner of Police, Gbenga Adeyanju over the incessant cases of robberies and kidnappings, accused him of poor handling of frequent cases of kidnappings in the state.

The leader of the council, Senator Anthony Adeniyi said: “From all the association’s findings, it was obvious that the Inspector General of police must deploy a more competent top officer to Ondo State to flush-out kidnappers from the forests where travellers were being frequently abducted in the state.

“We are not saying the police commissioner is not competent but Ondo State people demand a more competent top officer who can tackle this spate of kidnapping that is causing serious apprehension among our members (lawyers), their family members and the people in the state.”

Also, the ASUU of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko has called on the governor to take urgent measures in addressing the incessant kidnappings along the Akure-Owo-Akungba Akoko roads.

It said: ”The incessant nature and unmitigated brazenness with which armed robbers and kidnappers operate on this road are reflectively anarchistic and perilous. We, therefore, call on the governor to take urgent moves to address the situation.”