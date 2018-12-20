Ondo Govt. partners GIZ on youth innovation

AKURE – THE Ondo State Government, in partnership with an international Organization, Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, GIZ, has organized a three-day hackathon to boost youth innovation, governance and skills acquisition in the state.

The programme, tagged Innovation in Governance Hackathon with sponsorship from GIZ with Ondo State Government, will provide experts across the thematic areas that served as jurors and judges.

The Hackathon was sought to explore creative solutions and policy recommendations within the thematic areas that the state government could adopt and implement.

The EmergeOndo Innovation in Governance Hackathon which lasted a period of three days, from Thursday 6th of December to Saturday 8th of December, 2018 across the three innovation hubs located in Akure the Ondo State capital. The hubs include; Akure Tech Hub, Curators Hub and Premier Hub Innovation Center.

The programme focused on four thematic areas, namely, agricultural accessibility, business linkages, education and renewable and clean energy.

Speaking at the event, the Regional Coordinator, West Africa, Chiemelie Umenyiora for Make-IT in Africa expressed deep satisfaction over outcome of the event.

Umenyiora said: “It was really interesting to be in a room full of young men and women, all eager to solve problems that affect the society. There was so much enthusiasm and willingness from the participants and I was thrilled to see so many women present. I’m also looking forward to how the Ondo State government responds.”

Speaking on the importance of the programme, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said that the Ondo State Government is committed to supporting activities that drive growth, promote efficiency, and target our people and most importantly foster Job Creation.

He added that the state government has made it a priority in the second half of our administration to bring into focus our SMEs especially those doing innovative projects that will help move the State to one of self sustainability and facilitate our moving away from the status quo.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Serve Consulting, Mr Deola Adejuyigbe, said the organization would continue to support the development of innovative ideas and solutions that solve real problems in our economy.

Adejuyigbe added that young people must embrace innovative entrepreneurship to create jobs and guarantee a future devoid of the current problems.