Ondo govt moves to boost water supply, commissions new scheme

AKURE – THE Ondo State government has moved to boost water supply in the state, just as Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has commissioned a new water scheme.



Governor Akeredolu led other government functionaries to commission a water scheme at Ayede Ogbese in the Akure North Local government area of the state.

Akeredolu said the scheme was part of the state government’s efforts aimed at meeting the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 by 2030.

While addressing people of the area, he said his administration embarked on the project following a devastating revelation that the percentage of public water supply in the state was less than four percent.

The governor added that 200 water fetching points are already being constructed across the community as part of the first phase of the scheme. He further said his administration would stop at nothing to ensure that the lives of the people improve.

The water scheme, which is being executed by the Ondo State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation, RUWASSA, the governor said will provide potable water for the people of Ayede Ogbese and its environs.

Akeredolu explained that Ayede Ogbese water scheme is designed to have 5km reticulation and distribution network with a storage tank of 50m capacity that would discharge at full capacity twice a day with 100 public standpipes, 200 fetching points while one fetching point will serve 50 people.

He added that RUWASSA had been empowered to partner with corporate organizations to further increase water supply in the state. He expressed confidence in the body, saying it will eradicate less supply of water in the state.

Speaking at the commissioning, Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu appreciated the effort of the state government in creating access for increased water supply in the state. He also said such scheme will discourage open defecation.

The Minister explained that the consequences of lack of access to water and sanitation includes: economic losses, high prevalence of water related diseases, reduced school enrolment and attendance, loss of dignity, increased risks of insecurity and violence against women and children.

Also speaking at the occasion, Chairman RUWASSA, Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju said the new scheme will help to sustain plan for Water Sanitation and Hygiene in the state.

Adeyanju further explained that the Scheme is to improve, sustain and expand safe water supply to over 3,000 communities in the state.