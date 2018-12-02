Omotola Jolade, Rita Dominic, others present at 2018 Film Festival

Nollywood screen divas, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Rita Dominic, Ego Boyo, Ini Edo and Uche Jumbo were among personalities that witnessed the 2018 edition of the Africa International Film Festival, AFRIFF, sponsored by TECNO Mobile held in Lagos recently.

To make it memorable, the smartphone company gave the actress the opportunity to experience the amazing selfie quality of its TECNO Camon X Pro and 11 recently launched.

The annual film festival showcases the diversity of African films into one experience, screening vast film categories including feature films, documentaries, short films, various film makers and actors around the continent to share their different film making skills.

According to the PR and Strategic Partnership Manager at TECNO, Jesse Oguntimehin, said: ‘TECNO does not only develop amazing products, we also create and partner with experiences that highlight the unique features of our devices. With the international nature of AFRIFF and its focus on film culture, we have brought the strength of our Camon series to fore. We are definitely looking forward to playing a bigger role at next year’s edition.”

The festival which kicked off with a screening of Jahmil Qubeka’s ‘Sew the winter to my skin’ also won the AFRIFF Globe awards. While over 100 films from 25 countries were screened with industry seminars and Master classes held.