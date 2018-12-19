Omo-Agege splashes cash on 150 Catholic female traders

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – SENATOR representing Delta Central senatorial district, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has given grants worth N3million to 150 Catholic women who are involved in various forms of petty trading to assist them in their various businesses.

The event which started at Otor-Udu, Owhrode, Ogbe-Udu and Emadaja communities in Udu Local Government Areas as part of his ward to ward campaign to kick-start his reelection campaign ahead of the 2019 general elections, also saw 100 women of God’s Delight Gospel Assembly, Otor-Udu going home with various cash items.

Addressing the women at the SS Peter and Paul Catholic church, Ughelli, the lawmaker noted that his gesture is part of his efforts to appreciate the women for the support and prayers for him during the 2015 general elections as well as his legal battles.

He explained that a similar gesture would be performed for women of the Anglican faith and the Pentecostal pending the approval and final confirmation from the Anglican Bishop in the area and President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Bishop Kingsley Enakirerhi.

He said: “A lot of people need help and we can’t give to everyone at the same time so we felt, let us look at those in need, and decided with choose those involved in petty trading to boost their business and from the feedback we have gotten, it has really a lot for them.”

Speaking earlier at Otor-Udu, Omo-Agege urged the Urhobo people to take advantage of the several projects initiated by the President Muhammad Buhari’s administration and the chance for Urhobo to produce a ranking senator by voting for the APC in the forthcoming election.

“The railway project was abandoned by the past administration. But as a Senator I can tell you that I persuaded President Buhari to complete the project and all the overhead bridges and he has also approved the extension of the rail line to the port and to Abuja and so it will be possible to travel from Udu to Abuja on train.”